Angela Kokott: Ultra-low-cost air carriers ultra difficult to operate

I love to travel and I love a cheap flight to get me there, but I don’t hold out a lot of hope for WestJet’s new ultra-low-cost carrier, Swoop. Ultra-low-cost carriers (ULCC) offer cheap fares for no frills. It can be a great deal if you travel light and pack a meal.

Europe’s skies are filled with such carriers. But there is a big difference between Europe and Canada; namely population and tax structure. Just look at your ticket next time you fly and see how much goes to the airline and how much goes to the government.

Competition is great but challenging when you have a much smaller customer base to attract.

We’re also seeing U.S. ULCC move into the Canadian market. Frontier plans to start flying out of Calgary next year. Allegiant and Spirit attract Canadian flyers by offering low priced flights out of U.S. cities near our border. International carrier, WOW, flies from Toronto and Montreal.

I wish WestJet’s Swoop all the luck in the world and because I’m cheap, I know I’ll support it. However, even Air Canada, which was in the no frill game with Tango for a few years, has said it will wait until other ULCC are started AND successful.