September 27, 2017

Charges laid in Sask. crash involving stolen truck that killed 3 Edmonton women

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Maidstone RCMP have laid multiple charges in a crash last week involving a stolen truck, that killed three Edmonton women and left a fourth seriously injured.

Brandon Stucka, 26, is facing 10 charges, including criminal negligence causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death in the crash on Highway 16 east of Lloydminster on Sept. 22.

Eva Tumbay, 37, Jeannette Wright, 53, and Glorious David, 35, died in the crash involving their van and the truck.

Stucka, who is from Lloydminster, is also charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm after Janet Wright Gaye, 32, was seriously injured.

All were members of Edmonton’s Liberian community. They had been travelling to Minnesota to see friends and family.

The crash happened about five kilometres east of Lloydminster, where a flat-deck truck that had been reported stolen collided with a minivan in an eastbound lane.

Saskatchewan RCMP assistant commissioner Curtis Zablocki said officers had been chasing the truck, but the pursuit was terminated 30 minutes before the crash.

Zablocki said the decision on whether to continue or end a pursuit depends on the severity of the alleged crime and the danger level to the public.

Stucka is scheduled to appear in North Battleford provincial court on Sept. 28 via closed circuit video.

He is charged with the following offences:

  • criminal negligence causing death;
  • criminal negligence causing bodily harm;
  • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death;
  • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm;
  • failure to stop at the scene of an accident;
  • flight from police;
  • possession of property obtained by crime; and
  • breach of undertaking (three counts)

