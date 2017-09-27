Gord Downie new album: Tragically Hip frontman set to release ‘Introduce Yerself’

Gord Downie is releasing a new solo album of 23 original songs titled, Introduce Yerself.

The project, produced with long-time collaborator Kevin Drew, is slated for release Oct. 27.

Downie’s website says the tracks were recorded during two four-day studio sessions in January 2016 and February 2017.

A trailer for the new record, produced by Jennifer Baichwal and Nicolas de Pencier, shows Downie revealing that “each song is about a person.”

This marks the second album by the Tragically Hip frontman since going public with his terminal brain cancer diagnosis.

Last October, he released Secret Path, an album, graphic novel and film based on the story of Chanie Wenjack, a young Ojibwe boy who died while trying to escape a residential school.

Preorders for Introduce Yerself begin on Sept. 29.

Read the full tracklist below.

Introduce Yerself:

1. First Person

2. Wolf’s Home

3. Bedtime

4. Introduce Yerself

5. Coco Chanel No. 5

6. Ricky Please

7. Safe Is Dead

8. Spoon

9. A Natural

10. Faith Faith

11. My First Girlfriend

12. Yer Ashore

13. Love Over Money

14. You Me And The B’s

15. Snowflake

16. A Better End

17. Nancy

18. Thinking About Us

19. The Road

20. You Are The Bird

21. The Lake

22. Far Away And Blurred

23. The North

—With files from the Canadian Press