Gord Downie new album: Tragically Hip frontman set to release ‘Introduce Yerself’
Gord Downie is releasing a new solo album of 23 original songs titled, Introduce Yerself.
The project, produced with long-time collaborator Kevin Drew, is slated for release Oct. 27.
Downie’s website says the tracks were recorded during two four-day studio sessions in January 2016 and February 2017.
A trailer for the new record, produced by Jennifer Baichwal and Nicolas de Pencier, shows Downie revealing that “each song is about a person.”
This marks the second album by the Tragically Hip frontman since going public with his terminal brain cancer diagnosis.
Last October, he released Secret Path, an album, graphic novel and film based on the story of Chanie Wenjack, a young Ojibwe boy who died while trying to escape a residential school.
Preorders for Introduce Yerself begin on Sept. 29.
Read the full tracklist below.
Introduce Yerself:
1. First Person
2. Wolf’s Home
3. Bedtime
4. Introduce Yerself
5. Coco Chanel No. 5
6. Ricky Please
7. Safe Is Dead
8. Spoon
9. A Natural
10. Faith Faith
11. My First Girlfriend
12. Yer Ashore
13. Love Over Money
14. You Me And The B’s
15. Snowflake
16. A Better End
17. Nancy
18. Thinking About Us
19. The Road
20. You Are The Bird
21. The Lake
22. Far Away And Blurred
23. The North
Watch the trailer for Introduce Yerself in the video above.
—With files from the Canadian PressFollow @KatieScottNews
