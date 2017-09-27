Guelph police arrest Kingston, Ont. home invasion suspect

Guelph police arrested a man Tuesday evening who was wanted in connection to a home invasion in Kingston, Ont.

Officers were tipped off by Kingston police on Tuesday and tracked down a pickup truck in a parking lot on Woodlawn Road at around 5:40 p.m. that evening.

Police took the 25-year-old man into custody without incident and also arrested a 24-year-old woman, both from Napanee Ont.

The investigation revealed that the truck and licence plates had been reported stolen, and officers found a shotgun and a replica handgun inside.

Aside from the charges he faces in Kingston, 10 charges have been laid against the man including firearms, drug and possession of stolen property offences.

He is being held in custody to appear in a Guelph bail court Wednesday before being returned to Kingston.

The woman, who was driving the truck, is charged with 11 similar offences.