Fredericton sexual assault line has number of calls triple in 2017

The 24-hour crisis hotline at Fredericton Sexual Assault Centre has received triple the number of calls in 2017 than in previous years and staff they say they’re worried about the impact that could have on volunteers.

Program coordinator Jenn Gorham said the hotline usually gets between 120 to 130 calls per year on average, but said the number of calls has drastically increased compared to the number of calls received by this time last year.

That doesn’t mean the number of sexual assaults in the Fredericton-area have increased.

“What we think is that likely the level of sexual assaults occurring has stayed the same, but there’s more awareness that there’s resources and…people are feeling more comfortable to reach out and seek support than likely before,” Gorham said.

According to Gorham, the crisis line gets calls from people looking for more information on services, people who are looking for someone to talk to while they’re experiencing anxiety that stems from sexual assaults, and said there’s been more calls than ever before relating to complex trauma.

“So really, specific needs maybe about mental health, addiction, housing, employment, all of these things can be impacted and so because of that we’ve had to kind of continue to do our education to make sure that we’re ready for those type of calls on the line,” she said.

The increased number of calls means volunteers are spending more time on the phone and handling more calls per person.

“That has impact of vicarious trauma and compassion fatigue. So we want to make sure we’re taking care of those individuals by not over taxing them with so many calls,” said Gorham

Gorham said the organization is looking for more volunteers, and said training will start soon to prepare the next group of volunteers to start in December, which requires 60 hours of training.

New Brunswick Women’s Council Executive Director Beth Lyons said the increased number of calls could be the result of more people recognizing that experiences they’ve had are sexual violence.

Lyons says it’s also telling of how much women distrust institutions.

“We know that very few sexual assaults are reported and that folks are hopefully more likely to go to a community based resource like the Fredericton Sexual Assault Centre to obtain services,” she said.

According to Lyons, it’s important that governments, police forces and universities take a look at what they can do in terms of attacking and addressing sexual violence.

“At the same time we want to make sure that looking to institutions doesn’t result in us not also going to community-based resources because they’re the ones who really have the expertise and really have the trusted people doing the work when institutions weren’t trusted,” Lyons said.

“We need our institutions to do better for women and we also need to better support community–based resources that are already providing the [support] for women who don’t trust the institutions.”

In an email statement from Women’s Equality Branch spokesperson Meghan Wallace, she said the provincial government takes the issue of sexual violence “very seriously”.

Wallace said hearing that the Fredericton Sexual Assault Centre is being overwhelmed with calls is a reminder that the issue of sexual assault is needs to continue to be addressed.

“The Centre is an important partner to us in government as it plays a very important role in the region and in the province” said Wallace. “We need to continue to all work together to look more closely at our response to sexual violence throughout the province to identify best practices and areas for improvement.”

She said public education and information is the best tool to address sexual violence.

Wallace said the government invests more than $1.5 million annually in violence prevention initiatives and programs that provide services to women and children in New Brunswick.