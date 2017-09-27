Hamilton councillor wants Rymal redesign after traffic chaos

A Hamilton councillor says it’s time for the city to prioritize the redesign of Rymal Road.

Ward 7’s Donna Skelly is taking that position in response to the widespread traffic chaos caused by the latest fatal crash on the Burlington Skyway.

Skelly says the closure, which lasted six hours Monday, highlights the need for more options to deal with the gridlock created by serious highway incidents.

She notes that Rymal is a major arterial road that should and could absorb overflow traffic when heavily travelled roadways are shut down.