September 27, 2017 6:19 am
Updated: September 27, 2017 6:24 am

Man found dead in Toronto apartment, drug lab discovered: police

A drug lab was discovered in an apartment building in North Toronto on Sept. 27, 2017.

The hazardous material response unit is at a Toronto apartment building where a man was found dead and a drug lab was discovered Tuesday night.

Toronto police said they responded to a call around 10 p.m. at a unit on Broadview Avenue near Mount Pleasant Road and Redpath Avenue.

Police said there was an apparent medical complaint and a man was found dead inside an apartment.

Authorities said they later discovered a drug lab inside the unit.

Police have yet to determine the cause of death but they said it is not considered suspicious.

