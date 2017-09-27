‘Why is this going through so quickly?’: Edson residents question under-market sale of rec centre

The Town of Edson is contemplating selling its taxpayer-funded recreation complex for under market value to a private group just days before the municipal election.

The Edson and District Recreation Complex was built in the 1980s and is home to a curling rink, a golf pro shop, meeting rooms and a banquet hall. However, on Sept. 5, town councillors received an offer to sell.

“We didn’t have a ‘for sale’ sign up in the window or anything like that,” Town Manager Mike Derricott said to a group of about 200 people at an information session Tuesday evening. “We were approached by a private entity.”

The council vote on the sale of the rec centre is scheduled for Oct. 11, five days before residents vote for the next city council.

“Our council did not want to have this right now,” Mayor Greg Pasychny said. “We would have liked to push it off. But the person who is interested in the property, they approached us and they have set the timelines.”

The incumbent is running against one other mayoral candidate this election.

First question is: why the rush to please the buyer? Manager says "frankly I don't think anyone else would be interested in buying it" pic.twitter.com/NZi6msoHi7 — Kim Smith (@Kim_SmithTV) September 27, 2017

In its 2017 assessment, the rec centre was valued at $3.45 million, however, the town said the property is now worth 42 per cent less, based on needed repairs. The selling price has not been publicly disclosed.

The Edson Golf Club could potentially be impacted as its pro shop is inside the complex. The president of the club said he hasn’t received any certainty as to what would happen to the shop in the future.

“Biggest concern for the golf course is stability and security going forward,” Craig Materi said.

“A big red flag that has come up with multiple people (and) multiple organizations is, ‘Why is this going through so quickly?'”

“The property value certainly concerns me. If my building needs repair, it’s not taken into account on my tax assessment,” said Tracy Templeton, owner of Horizon Music and Art. She’s had her business in Edson for 26 years.

“I think the general reaction is that people haven’t been given enough information to rush a decision through,” she said. “I think no one can really assess whether this is a good or bad decision.

“There’s two people vying for mayor. Who knows who the mayor will be (after Oct. 16). It’s just a big rush.”

Derricott said the town is following the Municipal Government Act and is not breaking any rules.

“We’ve absolutely consulted with our legal council,” Derricott said.