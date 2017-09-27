Miley Cyrus joins call to close ‘loophole’ on grizzly bear hunt in B.C.

Popstar Miley Cyrus is back in B.C. politics, this time joining the call for a full ban on grizzly bear hunting.

This follows a decision from the BC NDP to stop the contentious grizzly bear trophy hunt in the province while allowing hunting for meat to continue.

But Cyrus, along with local conservation group Pacific Wild, says hunters are using that as a “loophole” and claiming they are hunting for food.

The campaign was released on Tuesday and it features the voice of the artist singing a chilling version of Teddy Bears’ Picnic over footage of an empty forest.

“Last year 300 grizzly bears were killed in B.C., let’s end the hunt before they’re gone,” reads the text at the end of the video.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations has estimated there are 15,000 grizzly bears in B.C., and that about 250 are killed each year.

“The grizzly bear is the second slowest reproducing land mammal in North America, one that’s threatened throughout much of its natural range and habitat,” said Executive Director at Pacific Wild, Ian McAllister, in a release.

The statement says over 90 per cent of British Columbians want to see a complete end “to this barbaric hunt.”

The ban on trophy hunting will take effect on Nov. 30.

This isn’t the first time Cyrus has been involved with a campaign in B.C., back in 2015 while on a trip to B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest, she spoke out against the province’s controversial wolf cull.

Cyrus asked her Instagram followers to sign a petition to stop the killings, gathering thousands of signatures.