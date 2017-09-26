Crime
September 26, 2017 7:04 pm
Updated: September 26, 2017 8:23 pm

Home of former Edmonton Eskimo target of hateful graffiti

By Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The home of former Edmonton Eskimo Craig Ellis was the target of hateful graffiti last week. His daughters decided to speak out about the incident.

A A

Someone spray painted “KKK” on the garage door of the home of former Edmonton Eskimos player Craig Ellis last week.

Ellis is a former CFL and NFL running back. He played for the Eskimos from 1989 to 1995.

READ MORE: Edmonton police watching for increase in hate crimes following violence in Charlottesville

His daughters say they were shocked to discover the vandalism.

Story continues below

“Somebody might not have died here but it sure was humiliating standing outside and watching people drive by and your garage has KKK on it,” Brittani Ellis said.

“It makes you feel like you’ve got your clothes off in the middle of the street.

“Even on a small degree that we saw it here, it’s big enough for us that we wanted to talk about it and say: this isn’t OK, let’s use this as a teachable moment and let’s be nicer to each other.”

READ MORE: Racial slur captured on video in Edmonton spurs #MakeItAwkward social media campaign 

Watch below: A shocking show of racism was directed against a former Edmonton Eskimo last week. Nancy Carlson explains.

The women said their father is quite private and didn’t want to highlight the act any further, but supported them in speaking out.

“I think a little part of him was embarrassed. He thought if he gave it any attention it would mean they won,” Jasmyn said.

“But his message to us was that: ‘I support you and I want your generation to speak up on this.'”

Both Brittani and Jasmyn are finding a silver lining in this experience. They said strangers have been approaching them, apologizing for the act and saying that’s not the Edmonton they know.

READ MORE: Edmontonians gather for anti-racism rally, speak out against controversial historical figure 

“When I posted it on social media, I had so many people reach out to me,” Jasmyn said. “I went to work and a guy that I hadn’t talked to in years… figured out where I lived, where my dad lived, and while I was at work, he went in and removed the letters as best he could. He sent me a photo and he said: ‘It’s not perfect but it’s better.'”

“This outpouring of support?” she added. “This city is amazing and we should be focusing on that.”

22054425_10154945693577606_1701859647_n

Craig Ellis played for the Edmonton Eskimos between 1989 and 1995.

Courtesy: Brittani Ellis
22052764_10154945693677606_1076971313_n

Craig Ellis played for the Edmonton Eskimos between 1989 and 1995.

Courtesy: Brittani Ellis
Craig Ellis – official

Craig Ellis played for the Edmonton Eskimos between 1989 and 1995.

Courtesy: Edmonton Eskimos
22070323_10154945693062606_1961030071_o

The Ellis garage was the target of hateful graffiti overnight. Sept. 25, 2017.

Courtesy: Brittani Ellis
22070152_10154945693092606_1510102608_o

The Ellis garage was the target of hateful graffiti overnight. Sept. 25, 2017.

Courtesy: Brittani Ellis
22068876_10154945693242606_2140687266_o

The Ellis garage was the target of hateful graffiti overnight. Sept. 25, 2017.

Courtesy: Brittani Ellis

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brittani Ellis
CFL
Craig Ellis
Edmonton Eskimos
Edmonton police
Hate Crime
Hateful graffiti
Jasmyn Ellis
KKK
Make It Awkward
NFL
Racism
Racist
racist graffiti
Vandalism

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News