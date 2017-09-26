Home of former Edmonton Eskimo target of hateful graffiti

Someone spray painted “KKK” on the garage door of the home of former Edmonton Eskimos player Craig Ellis last week.

Ellis is a former CFL and NFL running back. He played for the Eskimos from 1989 to 1995.

His daughters say they were shocked to discover the vandalism.

“Somebody might not have died here but it sure was humiliating standing outside and watching people drive by and your garage has KKK on it,” Brittani Ellis said.

“It makes you feel like you’ve got your clothes off in the middle of the street.

“Even on a small degree that we saw it here, it’s big enough for us that we wanted to talk about it and say: this isn’t OK, let’s use this as a teachable moment and let’s be nicer to each other.”

The women said their father is quite private and didn’t want to highlight the act any further, but supported them in speaking out.

“I think a little part of him was embarrassed. He thought if he gave it any attention it would mean they won,” Jasmyn said.

“But his message to us was that: ‘I support you and I want your generation to speak up on this.'”

Both Brittani and Jasmyn are finding a silver lining in this experience. They said strangers have been approaching them, apologizing for the act and saying that’s not the Edmonton they know.

“When I posted it on social media, I had so many people reach out to me,” Jasmyn said. “I went to work and a guy that I hadn’t talked to in years… figured out where I lived, where my dad lived, and while I was at work, he went in and removed the letters as best he could. He sent me a photo and he said: ‘It’s not perfect but it’s better.'”

“This outpouring of support?” she added. “This city is amazing and we should be focusing on that.”