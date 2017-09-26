Premier Wall still Canada’s most popular premier: poll

Two months after announcing his resignation as Premier and retirement from politics – a new poll finds Brad Wall’s job approval rating is up.

The latest analysis of polling data by Angus Reid finds Wall’s job approval is up by four per cent.

Wall’s approval rating is sitting at 49 per cent which is one per cent higher than B.C. Premier John Horgan who currently has a 48 per cent approval rating.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister (36 per cent) and New Brunswick’s Brian Gallant (36 per cent) round out the top four.

In June of this year, Premier Wall approval rating slipped to its lowest mark ever at 45 per cent on the heels of a tough provincial budget passed by the Sask. Party.

However, neither wall nor Horgan holds a majority support for the job they’re doing in their respective province.

Below is a complete list of the approval rating for Canada’s premiers: