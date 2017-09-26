Canada
September 26, 2017 1:35 pm

Premier Wall still Canada’s most popular premier: poll

By Web Producer  Global News

Two months after announcing his resignation as Premier and retirement from politics - a new poll finds Brad Wall's job approval rating is up.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor.
A A

Two months after announcing his resignation as Premier and retirement from politics – a new poll finds Brad Wall’s job approval rating is up.

The latest analysis of polling data by Angus Reid finds Wall’s job approval is up by four per cent.

READ MORE: Premier Brian Pallister falling from favour with Manitobans: Poll

Story continues below

Wall’s approval rating is sitting at 49 per cent which is one per cent higher than B.C. Premier John Horgan who currently has a 48 per cent approval rating.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister (36 per cent) and New Brunswick’s Brian Gallant (36 per cent) round out the top four.

READ MORE: Kathleen Wynne’s approval rating rises, but still lowest among premiers in Canada: poll

In June of this year, Premier Wall approval rating slipped to its lowest mark ever at 45 per cent on the heels of a tough provincial budget passed by the Sask. Party.

However, neither wall nor Horgan holds a majority support for the job they’re doing in their respective province.

Below is a complete list of the approval rating for Canada’s premiers:

  • Saskatchewan: Brad Wall (49%)
  • British Columbia: John Horgan (48%)
  • Manitoba: Brian Pallister (36%)
  • New Brunswick: Brian Gallant (36%)
  • Québec: Philippe Couillard (35%)
  • Nova Scotia: Stephen McNeil (35%)
  • Alberta: Rachel Notley (29%)
  • Newfoundland and Labrador: Dwight Ball (28%)
  • Ontario: Kathleen Wynne (17%)

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Angus Reid
Angus Reid poll
Approval Rating
Brad Wall
John Horgan
Kathleen Wynne
PREMIER APPROVAL RATING
Rachel Notley

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News