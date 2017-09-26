Kitchener man charged in Vaughan bakery fire

A 27-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire at a bakery in Vaughan more than three months ago.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at Di Manno Bakery on Buttermill Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. on June 12.

According to York Regional Police, officers could see that one of the storefront windows had been broken and it appeared as if a can of accelerant had been thrown through it.

READ MORE: Fire at Vaughan bakery considered suspicious: police

Police said a thorough investigation led to the identification of a suspect, who was later arrested with the assistance of Waterloo police.

Rustam Suleimanov was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with arson causing damage to property and break and enter and commit.

He is expected to appear in court in Newmarket on Thursday.