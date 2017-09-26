London breaks 6th consecutive temperature record

For the sixth day in a row, London has rewritten the weather record books.

The temperature reached 29.9 C shortly after noon on Tuesday, surpassing the previous record of 29.4 set in 1998, and following a string of record-breaking high temperatures.

Monday, the temperature peaked at 31 C, surpassing a 1958 record of 26.7 C.

Environment Canada actually has two different sets of records for London, distinguished by a change in the location where the temperatures are taken at the London International Airport made in 2002. London beat the pre-move record, but not a newer record for Monday of 31.3 C set in 2007.

London hit 32.2 C on Saturday and 32.4 C on Sunday, smashing the high of 28.3 C that stood for both days for decades.

A heat warning from Environment Canada and a heat alert from the Middlesex-London Health Unit remain in effect for the London region Monday.

An earlier forecast suggested the temperature record for Sept. 27 was also up for grabs, but as of Tuesday afternoon that seems unlikely as a cold front makes its way to London earlier than first thought.

While the temperature will cool off by the end of the week, the long-range forecast does call for temperatures hovering around the 20 C mark through the Thanksgiving long weekend.

— With files from AM980’s Liny Lamberink and Devon Peacock.