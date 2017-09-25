New week, same record breaking heat

It may be fall, but it sure doesn’t feel like it.

London’s late September heat wave continued to start the week, with another warm weather falling on Monday. The previous high of 26.7 set back in 1958 fell before noon when the temperature climbed to 27.9, marking the fifth straight day of record highs.

The temperature is expected to keep climbing to 31 throughout the afternoon.

London hit 32.2 on Saturday and 32.4, smashing the high of 28.3 that stood for both days for decades.

A heat warning from Environment Canada and a heat alert from the Middlesex-London Health Unit remain in effect for the London region Monday.

The national weather service says sunny skies will allow daytime temperatures to reach the low 30’s, with humidex values approaching 40 again today.

As the heat wave continues, the health unit is reminding Londoners to take precautions and drink plenty of water.

“A lot of physical exertion during the high temperatures, the sun itself is going to be dangerous to potential skin cancers with UV ratings that are going to be high. Heat exhaustion is something that is readily experienced by most people,” said Randy Walker public health inspector with the health unit.

Officials remind Londoners to not leave children or pets alone in a parked vehicle. Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

Extreme heat affects everyone but the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

“Dress according is really important. Make sure you take a nice wide brimmed hat, sunglasses will protect your eyes but also keep a lot of the sun off of your face, use sun screen liberally,” said Walker.

It was so hot over the weekend the city of London kept spray pads open. Usually they spray pads close at the beginning of September but the spray pad at the Forks of the Thames opened Thursday while the spray pad at Gibbons Park was also in operation over the weekend.

The hot and humid temperatures will continue Tuesday when another record could be set before relief starts to arrive Wednesday, although a warm weather record could also be set that day as well. A ridge of high pressure has remained in southwestern Ontario since last week, preventing any cold air from coming to the region.

That will change Wednesday into Thursday when a cold front moves across southern Ontario bringing cooler temperatures for the remainder of the week.

“A cold front will sweep upwards across southern Ontario and temperatures will return to normal,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Yoseph Mengesha.

While the temperature will cool off by the end of the week, the long range forecast does call for temperatures hovering around the 20 degree mark through the Thanksgiving long weekend.