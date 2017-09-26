Couple marries in Costco: ‘We save every time we go there’

Their biopic could be titled My Big Box Retail Wedding. An Australian couple has made history as the first to marry at a local Costco, proving you can’t put a price on frugality.

Sue Berkeley and Eli Bob married at the Costco Crossroads in Casula, a suburb of Sydney, on Sept. 23 in front of roughly 90 guests. And although they were also surrounded by random shoppers who were stocking up on supersized goods, it was a dream wedding location for Berkeley.

“I get to go to Costco on my wedding day, it’s just awesome,” she said to A Current Affair. “Where else can I get married to the one I love, in the place that I love, surrounded by the people I love?”

Somethin different….a wedding at @costco? A post shared by Richard Smith (@rps88a) on Sep 22, 2017 at 10:58pm PDT

Berkeley was walked down the tire aisle by her son, Josh, and handed over to Bob who was waiting in the food court. The reception area was decorated with a flower-covered trellis, long white tables accented with lace-trimmed runners and rose petals, and a giant branded sign announcing their wedding.

“She loves this place so much and she’s here all the time,” Josh said. “It’s like a second home. So when she told me, it just made sense.”

The request to hold the wedding at Costco was a first for the store, but manager Linda Hamill rose to the occasion and arranged for a reception meal that included pizzas, meat pies, hot dogs, unlimited pop, a giant cake and a special one-day-only return of Berkeley’s favourite Korean barbecue meat. The cost of food and drink came to roughly $10 per guest.