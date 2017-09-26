Couple marries in Costco: ‘We save every time we go there’
Their biopic could be titled My Big Box Retail Wedding. An Australian couple has made history as the first to marry at a local Costco, proving you can’t put a price on frugality.
Sue Berkeley and Eli Bob married at the Costco Crossroads in Casula, a suburb of Sydney, on Sept. 23 in front of roughly 90 guests. And although they were also surrounded by random shoppers who were stocking up on supersized goods, it was a dream wedding location for Berkeley.
“I get to go to Costco on my wedding day, it’s just awesome,” she said to A Current Affair. “Where else can I get married to the one I love, in the place that I love, surrounded by the people I love?”
Berkeley was walked down the tire aisle by her son, Josh, and handed over to Bob who was waiting in the food court. The reception area was decorated with a flower-covered trellis, long white tables accented with lace-trimmed runners and rose petals, and a giant branded sign announcing their wedding.
“She loves this place so much and she’s here all the time,” Josh said. “It’s like a second home. So when she told me, it just made sense.”
The request to hold the wedding at Costco was a first for the store, but manager Linda Hamill rose to the occasion and arranged for a reception meal that included pizzas, meat pies, hot dogs, unlimited pop, a giant cake and a special one-day-only return of Berkeley’s favourite Korean barbecue meat. The cost of food and drink came to roughly $10 per guest.
“She’s always telling people how much they can save,” Bob said to News.com.au, and disclosed that the idea to marry there was a joke at first.
“We were joking one Friday — people were asking when we were getting married — so I suggested Costco. I know how much she loves it there,” he said.
Although Berkeley and Bob aren’t the first couple to marry in a Costco — another duo in California married in the frozen food aisle of a Santa Maria, Calif., location in 2014 — they might be the most deserving of the venue considering their devotion to the big box retailer and its renowned deals.
“I bought a camera that was $2,000 everywhere else — I saved $200 by buying at Costco,” Bob said. “That’s just one example … we save every time we go there.”
Maybe you can put a price on love after all.
