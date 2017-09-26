B.o.B. trying to raise funds to prove the Earth is flat

Rapper B.o.B. is still convinced that the Earth is flat.

The Airplanes rapper has created a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $100 million to launch, “one, if not multiple, satellites as far into space as I can,” he said in the video posted to the GoFundMe page, Show BoB The Curve. As of this writing, 50 people have donated $1,806.

In the video, he stresses the fact that he is really “looking for the curve” and refers to himself as “flat Earth B.o.B.”

READ MORE: Neil deGrasse Tyson destroys B.o.B’s flat Earth theory on late night TV

The description for the GoFundMe cause reads: “What’s up guys! Help support B.o.B purchase and launch multiple satellites into space. He will be keeping you updated with step-by-step documentation of the process! Help B.o.B find the curve!”

By popular demand 🚀🚀🚀🛰🛰🛰 A post shared by B.o.B (@bob) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

B.o.B. made waves last year when he questioned the Earth’s shape on Twitter in January 2016. His Twitter rant emphasized his belief that more research was needed.

READ MORE: ‘It’ sequel will be released in 2019

The cities in the background are approx. 16miles apart… where is the curve ? please explain this pic.twitter.com/YCJVBdOWX7 — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016

Don't believe what I say, research what I say — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016

After tweeting his beliefs, the Nothin’ On You rapper and astrophysicist, Neil deGrasse Tyson took part in a back and forth on Twitter in which Tyson tried to convince the rapper that the Earth is, in fact, round.

@bobatl Earth's curve indeed blocks 150 (not 170) ft of Manhattan. But most buildings in midtown are waaay taller than that. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 25, 2016

@bobatl Duude — to be clear: Being five centuries regressed in your reasoning doesn’t mean we all can’t still like your music — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 25, 2016

The Twitter exchange led to B.o.B. releasing a song, titled Flatline, which uses audio of Tyson confirming that the Earth is an oblate spheroid and pear-shaped.

READ MORE: 6 things to know about ‘Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders’

Throughout the song, B.o.B. raps, “Globalists see me as a threat, free thinking got the world at my neck,” “Neil Tyson need to loosen his vest, they probably write that man one hell of check” and “I see only good things on the horizon, that’s probably why the horizon is always rising, indoctrinated in a cult called science and graduated to a club full of liars.”

WARNING: This song contains graphic language.

Tyson responded to B.o.B’s song with a diss track aimed at the rapper. Instead of Tyson rapping, he called on his nephew, Stephen J. Tyson Jr., who raps under the name “Tyson.”

Tyson took to Twitter to share the link to the song, titled Flat to Fact. The diss song is over Drake’s infamous Back to Back instrumental aimed at Meek Mill.

Dear @bobatl, as an astrophysicist I don’t rap, but I know people who do. This one has my back: https://t.co/BbMi4tzHLz — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 26, 2016

“I’m bringing facts, took a bat at silly theory / Because B.oB. has got to know that the planet is a sphere, G,” Tyson raps over the beat.

Tyson continues: “Can’t fool the people, Bob, they know what’s up / I’m in the hating planetarium getting shoulder rubs / I think it’s very clear that Bobby didn’t read enough / And he’s believing all of this conspiracy stuff.”

READ MORE: Drake’s lack of help in Anthony Soares’ killing draws criticism

In January 2016, Neil deGrasse Tyson appeared on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, where he took on B.o.B.’s belief that the Earth is flat by providing some education.

Taking off his jacket, Tyson took the mic and said, “Listen B.o.B. once and for all: the Earth looks flat because, one, you’re not far enough away at your size; two, your size isn’t large enough relative to Earth’s to notice any curvature at all. It’s a fundamental fact of calculus and non-Euclidean geometry.”

Clearly frustrated with the whole ludicrous debate, Tyson ended with, “When you stand on the shoulders of those who came before you, you might just see far enough to realize that the Earth isn’t f***ing flat.”

Then he demonstrated gravity — by literally dropping the mic.

Watch B.o.B’s video above.

— With files from Nicole Mortillaro