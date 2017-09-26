1 person injured in house fire in Whitby

One person was taken to hospital following a house fire in Whitby overnight.

Fire crews responded to the scene around 1 a.m. at a residence located on Robert Correll Court near Taunton Road and Thickson Road.

Whitby Fire Services said one person was located with injuries outside the home when firefighters arrived.

A fire official at the scene said a tenant living in the basement of the home escaped the blaze without any injuries.

Whitby Fire said the cause of the blaze is still unknown. However, the building sustained major damage to the first and second floor.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.