Familiar face back with Edmonton Eskimos as team returns to practice

The Edmonton Eskimos are back from the bye week and were joined by defensive back Aaron Grymes, who practised with the team Monday at Commonwealth Stadium.

During the bye week, the Eskimos made a big signing in Grymes, who makes his return to Edmonton. Grymes played three seasons with the Eskimos, including the 2015 Grey Cup year. He left for the NFL the following year and was with the Philadelphia Eagles for two training camps.

Grymes said he was excited about completing his first practice.

“I love it so far. I got back Friday night and I wanted to dive into the playbook a little bit. Just wanted to be around the city. I missed it, to be honest.

“I’m happy to be here. Practice went well today. I’m going to go in and watch the film with the coaches and just get my feet back under me.”

Grymes was named a 2015 Western Division and CFL All-Star.

He admitted to being a little out of breath in the early part of practice but it didn’t take him long to settle in. Grymes hasn’t played in this particular defence before but general manager Brock Sunderland said he expects the three-year CFL veteran to fit in well.

“He wasn’t here under this defence but he’s been in touch with several of our players before he made the commitment to come back,” Sunderland said.

“He knows the schemes we’re running and I think again that goes to what I mentioned earlier is his character and how dialled in he is. He spoke with about three or four of the defensive backs and one in particular for two to three hours each night to get a feel for what we’re doing. We expect him to slide in and play good football.”

Sunderland gave an update on kicker Sean Whyte who has been dealing with a lower-body injury since late July. Sunderland says Whyte has a “50/50” chance of returning this season.

The Eskimos on Monday signed four-year CFL veteran kicker Swayze Waters who will likely see action on Saturday night when the Eskimos host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Waters was with the B.C. Lions earlier this season before being released. Waters stayed in the Vancouver area until last week when he drove home to Mississippi.

“I got in Thursday night real late,” Waters said. “I got the call on Friday and then got on a plane yesterday, three connections later and here I am. I’m happy to be back.

“Honestly, in the last month or so I was thinking — getting this deep into the season without a call and things going down how they did — I thought I might be done.”

Waters’ best season came in 2014 with the Toronto Argonauts when he was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams player when he recorded a 90.4 per cent success rate on field goals. He will likely handle the field goal kicking with Hugh O’Neill taking care of punts and kick-offs on Saturday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Eskimos also signed National kicker Brett Lauther who played four games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2013.

Kicker Chris Milo has been removed from the injured list and has been listed as retired. He suited up for the Labour Day series. He will return to his scouting duties in Quebec. The Eskimos released two players Monday in International defensive backs Ahmad Dixon and Devin Smith.

The Eskimos host the Blue Bombers on Saturday night on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium starting at 6:30 p.m. The game will carried on CISN Country 103.9 FM starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 6:30 p.m.