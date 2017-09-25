Kingston Police, Fire Marshal investigate Monday morning fire

Fire crews made quick work of a Monday morning fire on Concession Street in Kingston. No one was hurt during the incident and while flames weren’t visible, smoke could be seen coming from a second-floor window.

However, several hours later Kingston Police, Kingston Fire Rescue and the Ontario Fire Marshal remained on scene.

READ MORE: Train like a firefighter for a day to raise money for the United Way: Kingston Fire

Kingston Police said there was no criminal element to the fire, and that even the presence of their own forensic identification unit was precautionary in nature.

“It’s better for us to have the forensic office here at the beginning rather than wish we had done it later on,” Detective Constable Scott Huffman said.

Another Kingston Police detective was seen walking from door-to-door canvassing nearby residents.

READ MORE: Kingston Fire losing two high-ranking officers to Belleville