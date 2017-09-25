Affordable Housing units open in Moose Jaw

A 12-unit affordable rental housing project for people with “complex needs” is now open in Moose Jaw.

Wakamow Place II will provide support for people with cognitive difficulty who may not need supports 24 hours a day, but may still need them occasionally.

The facility is a jointly-funded effort between the federal and provincial governments, as well as the Moose Jaw Non-Profit Housing Corporation (MJNP).

“Through investments in affordable housing, our Government is providing assistance to those who need it most here in Moose Jaw and in all corners of the country,” Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness said.

“We are committed to making communities stronger, and projects like these give residents the ability to live more fulfilling and engaged lives. The whole community benefits.”

The one bedroom units are around 510 square feet. The federal and provincial governments have jointly contributed $1.3 million to both phases of the Wakamow project. MJNP funded the project with $459,000 in mortgage financing, and the City of Moose Jaw contributed $112,500 through cash and land equity.

“This dream has now come true. The partnerships we have with Moose Jaw Thunder Creek Rehabilitation and Five Hills Heath Region to provide the supports are second to none,” Operations Manager, Moose Jaw Non Profit Housing Corporation Paul Wilder said.

Both the federal and provincial governments say Wakamow Place II supports the Saskatchewan Poverty Reduction Strategy.