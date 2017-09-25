Winnipeg police chief says drug use contributing to rise in violence

A rise in drug use on city streets could be contributing to a spike in deadly confrontations according to Winnipeg’s Chief of Police.

On Saturday, a 33-year-old man was shot dead by police after another officer was stabbed.

Chief Danny Smyth said Monday drugs may have played a role in that altercation.

“The distress call that we responded to, it certainly sounded like there were indications drugs were involved,” Chief Smyth said.

Winnipeg police were called just after 4 p.m. to an altercation in the 100 block of Madrigal Close in the Maples area.

A confrontation ensued between the officer and the suspect before the suspect allegedly stabbed the officer in the upper body, causing a serious injury.

The suspect was then shot by another officer and pronounced dead in hospital.

The officer has since been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

Chief Smyth said a rise in methamphetamine use is leading to increasingly dangerous behaviors on Winnipeg streets.

“Some of the events we have been involved in, the people have clearly been under the influence of drugs like meth that create such wild behaviors. And our officers are having to deal with that,” Smyth said.

It was the fourth time this year police have shot a suspect.