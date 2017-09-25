New Kelowna business park will include Kelowna Ford Lincoln

Vancouver developer PC Urban Properties Corp. announced a deal with Kelowna Ford Lincoln to include the car dealership in its new IntraqUrban Enterprise Business Park on Dilworth Drive.

The eight-acre industrial site will house the dealership’s showroom and sales centre, as well as several commercial strata units.

Kelowna Ford Lincoln is purchasing four acres of the property.

The other four acres will house two new buildings, offering strata space for sale to small and medium-sized businesses.

“We are working together to re-imagine this trophy site into a beautiful, modern industrial park, unique to Kelowna, that will target the city’s growing small and medium-sized businesses,” Garry Fawley, PC Urban principal said in a news release.