Saskatchewan Huskies weekend sports wrap

It was mixed results for the Saskatchewan Huskies on the weekend in football and men’s and women’s soccer.

The Huskies football team lost to the undefeated Calgary Dinos, the men’s soccer team split a pair of games and the women’s soccer team went undefeated with a win and a tie.

Huskies Football

The Dinos scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Huskies and win the game 51-28.

The tenth-ranked Huskies had pulled to within two points late in the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns in 56 seconds, but couldn’t match the third-ranked Dinos in the fourth quarter.

Kyle Siemens completed 21 of 48 passes for 281 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Colton Klassen rushed 12 times for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Huskies (2-2) are back in action Friday at home when they take on the Regina Rams (2-2).

Huskies Men’s Soccer

The men’s soccer team scored four times early in the second half as they downed the Victoria Vikes 6-0 in action on Saturday.

Gabriel Buatois led the team with two goals while rookie Kwame Opoku had a goal and an assist.

The Huskies were back on the pitch Sunday, dropping a 2-1 decision to Thompson Rivers University.

Opoku had the only goal for the Huskies, who dropped to 6-4 in Canada West action.

The men’s soccer team (6-4) will be at home for their next two games – Thursday against the MacEwan Griffins and Sunday against the Alberta Golden Bears.

Huskies Women’s Soccer

Two late goals propelled the Huskies to a 2-1 win over the Lethbridge Pronghorns on Saturday.

Fifth-year striker Leesa Eggum scored both goals after coming into the game in the 76th minute.

Eggum’s game-winning goal came in the last minute of play after taking a feed from Megan Ripplinger.

The women were back on the pitch Sunday, playing to a 1-1 draw with the Calgary Dinos.

The Huskies lone goal was scored by Eggum, who found the back of the net in the 35th minute with a strike from inside the box.

The Dinos scored in in the 67th minute to tie the game up.

The Huskies (4-1-1) travel to Alberta for their next two games, Saturday against the Mount Royal Cougars and Sunday against the Alberta Pandas.