September 25, 2017 1:44 pm
Updated: September 25, 2017 2:58 pm

Waverley and Taylor to close this weekend for underpass detour work in Winnipeg

By Reporter  CJOB

A train rumbles by at the scene of the future Waverley Underpass.

Lauren McNabb / Global News
Expect to see more frustrations from motorists in the Grant Park area this weekend as the Waverley Street and Taylor Avenue intersection will shutdown for more work on the Waverley Underpass.

Starting Friday at 5:30 p.m., Waverley Street between Wilkes Avenue and Mathers Avenue, and Taylor Avenue between Cambridge Street and east of the western Reh-Fit Centre parking lot, will close to complete the construction of a detour road and active transportation path.

Following the weekend closure, motorists will immediately be required to start using the new detour road. Cyclists and pedestrians will be able to use the new detour active transportation path.

Some turning movements will be restricted as a result of the detour, including a mandatory turn right on Eastbound Taylor Avenue at Waverley Street, and no lefts turns for north or south bound traffic at Waverley and Taylor.

Get used to the detours – the city said they’ll be in operation for the next two years while work on the underpass bridge and the roadway is completed.

For more details, including a video map of the weekend detour or transit re-route information

