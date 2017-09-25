Olsen twins refuse to make ‘Fuller House’ appearance

Nostalgia-driven TV revivals are all the rage these days, from last year’s Gilmore Girls to the upcoming return of Will & Grace, which debuts Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

Of course, the key to the success of these various revivals rests with reassembling the shows’ original casts, which has certainly been the case with Netflix’s Fuller House — with two glaring exceptions.

While Fuller House has reunited stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber as full-time cast members, and brought in original stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin as recurring guest stars, the youngest Tanner daughter continues to be conspicuous by her absence.

That’s because Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen — who began sharing the role of Michelle Tanner since they were just six months old — have continually refused invitations to make a cameo on the show, and show no signs of changing their minds.

“Personally, I’ve given up asking them,” says Full House/Fuller House creator Jeff Franklin in an interview with TVLine.

“The door is open, but I’m not going to be calling them anymore to invite them,” adds Franklin. “They just don’t seem interested in coming. It’s been three years of invitations, so they know the door is open. It’s up to them to decide if they want to come play or not.”

The first half of the third season of Fuller House recently premiered on Netflix.