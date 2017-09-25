Canada
September 25, 2017 11:10 am
Updated: September 25, 2017 11:13 am

Horse found galloping down QEII Highway Monday returned to owner

By Online Reporter  Global News

File: RCMP cruiser.

Jeremy Desrochers / Global News / File
RCMP say a runaway horse found on the QEII Highway north of Calgary on Monday has been returned to its owner.

The horse was spotted galloping down the middle of northbound Highway 2 at around 4 a.m.

Officers were able to herd the wayward animal off the road with the help of some truck drivers.

One of the drivers made an improvised harness from a tow strap; the horse was then transported to Airdrie in a horse trailer from Airdrie Towing & Recovery Inc.

RCMP were able to determine who owns the horse and return the animal.

The city of Airdrie is located approximately 15 kilometres north of Calgary.

