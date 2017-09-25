No charges against Cape Breton police officer in crash that led to driver losing 3 fingers

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has determined a February crash does not warrant charges against a Cape Breton Regional Police officer.

According to SiRT, an officer noticed a vehicle driving at a high speed and about to lose control on King Street in North Sydney on Feb. 28 at around 11:15 p.m.

The officer followed the vehicle, and SiRT says his average speed was 50 km/h.

As the officer turned onto Johnson Road from King Street, he discovered the vehicle had overturned and the three occupants were on the side of the road.

The driver suffered a serious injury to his hand and eventually had to have three fingers amputated.

SiRT says its investigation revealed there was no pursuit of the car and that the officer “proceeded in a prudent fashion in his search for the vehicle.”

SiRT goes on to say that the accident “appears to have been caused by the fact the driver of the car was impaired by alcohol” and that the vehicle was travelling at 130 km/h just before the crash.

The driver has since pleaded guilty to driving while impaired and flight from a police officer.

