97-year-old World War II vet takes a knee in solidarity with NFL players

A 97-year-old World War II vet’s stance of solidarity has gone viral.

A photo of John Middlemas, posted on Twitter by his grandson Brennan Gilmore over the weekend, has reached over 300,000 followers on the social media site.

“My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: ‘those kids have every right to protest,'” the status read.

My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: "those kids have every right to protest." pic.twitter.com/LurCj7SLUB — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) September 24, 2017

According to an interview with the News-Leader, the Missouri-based farmer wanted to spread the message of peace and acceptance.

“I wanted to communicate what I always told to my grandkids and everybody else,” Middlemas told the paper. “When they’d go to bed at night, we’d tell the kids we wanted to be like Jesus.”

“I’m trying to say that you have to love everybody,” he continued.

“Grandpa has been an ally to the civil rights movement for many years. He’s an amazing man always on the side of justice,” Gilmore tweeted following his viral post.

Football gets political

The vet’s act is a response to several NFL players who took a knee over the weekend during the anthem, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks on disrespecting the American flag.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b***h off the field right now, out. He’s fired. He’s fired!’” Trump said in Alabama on Friday.

Teams, players and staff also stood in solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who initially started kneeling during anthems to support the Black Lives Matter movement in 2016, and the ongoing treatment and killings of black men in the U.S. by police. Kaepernick was not signed by an NFL team this season, something Trump also took credit for.

Following Trump’s Alabama rally, the president went back on Twitter to add to his remarks about players getting fired.

“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!” he tweeted.

The president also stirred reaction from the NBA community over the weekend, after tweeting to Golden State Warriors’ player Stephen Curry. Curry, whose team won the NBA championship earlier this year, declined an invite to the White House (a trip champion teams usually take after a win).

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!” Trump tweeted.

This sparked a reaction from major NBA players calling out the president, including superstar and four-time NBA MVP LeBron James calling the president a “bum.”

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

“U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” he said.

On Monday, Trump also started the #StandForOurAnthem hashtag on Twitter.

Social media users react

After becoming an internet sensation, Gilmore’s feed was covered with messages to his grandfather.

My dad was also a WWII vet, and would have been taking a knee today. Your Pop is now everyone's Pop. Give him a hug for me. — Debbie Culwell (@DebbieCulwell) September 24, 2017

Sorry…. But he has become everybody grandpa now. 💪🙌😭 — PJBucs (@pjmaster25) September 24, 2017

That's America!!! Thank you for sharing. This Gulf War veteran, wants to say thank you to your grandfather. "The Greatest Generation." — CowboysFanGreg (@GregCowboys) September 24, 2017

Pretty sure he has a much better idea of what respecting our country really means than you do. — Ben Stadler (@TheBenStadler) September 24, 2017

On Monday, Gilmore posted a thank you message on behalf of his grandfather, along with photos from his time in the U.S. Navy.

“Grandpa is very appreciative of all the positive messages people have sent. Here are a few favorite pics, from the Navy and from the farm.”

Grandpa is very appreciative of all the positive messages people have sent. Here are a few favorite pics, from the Navy and from the farm. pic.twitter.com/c9dC8gb0b0 — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) September 25, 2017

