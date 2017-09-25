Extended heat warning in effect for Toronto

Toronto’s medical officer of health has issued an extended heat warning for the city as the daytime temperature is expected to remain at or above 30 C on Monday.

The first fall weekend in Toronto saw the humidex value reach closed to 40 C and the trend is slated to continue until mid-week when a cool down will occur.

Meanwhile, Torontonians can expect summer-like weather to continue for the first part of the work week.

Environment Canada issued a warning on Sunday for several cities due to poor air quality and concerns over pollution levels.

The weather agency said some people could experience coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

The advisory was lifted by Sunday evening.

Back in Toronto, health officials are telling people to check on their loves ones and those who are at greater risk of suffering from heat-related illness.

Cooling centres are also operating at several municipal buildings across the city.

• Metro Hall, 55 John St. (24 hours)

• East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• North York Civic Centre, 5100 Yonge St. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• Driftwood Community Centre, 4401 Jane St. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• Etobicoke Civic Centre, 399 The West Mall (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• McGregor Community Centre, 2231 Lawrence Ave. E. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• Centennial Community Centre, 1967 Ellesmere Rd. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Transportation Delays

The Lakeshore East GO Train line was delayed Monday morning due to track work near the Rouge Hill GO station.

GO Transit officials said the delay was caused by extreme heat over the weekend and crews were behind schedule clearing the scene.

This resulted in delays of up to 30 minutes between Pickering and Guildwood GO stations.

