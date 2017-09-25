Ken King set to address the future of the Calgary Flames at Monday luncheon

Calgary Flames president and CEO Ken King will speak about the future of the NHL team at a luncheon at the Telus Convention Centre on Monday.

The event is hosted by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce and is part of the group’s Business of Sports series.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames release details of their new arena funding plan

“The Calgary Flames have been a local icon since they arrived in 1980, and have contributed significantly to both the economy and culture in our city,” a news release from the chamber stated. “Having a professional sports team in Calgary increases businesses ability to attract skilled talent, contributes nearly $3 million to local charities, and approximately $300 million to the economy.”

During the luncheon, King is expected to discuss the challenges the team faces both on and off the ice.

READ MORE: Calgary mayor Nenshi releases details of city’s latest arena offer

Last week, the Calgary Flames released details of their funding plan for a proposed new arena; King neglected to speak about the proposal, saying the organization wishes to “move on” and “try to win some championships,” adding there was “no further value” in the debate.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi responded to the Flames’ funding plan by saying it is not the same deal the organization had been negotiating with the City of Calgary, but that councillors are still willing to negotiate a deal.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames may have ‘handed’ election to Nenshi: political analyst

King’s Monday luncheon runs from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The event will be moderated by sports writer and analyst Eric Francis.