Fire
September 25, 2017 7:37 am

Two firefighters sent to hospital after Pierrefonds blaze

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

Two firefighters were sent to hospital after battling a blaze in Pierrefonds Sunday evening, Monday, September 25, 2017.

Courtesy: Pascal Marchand
A A

A fire in a three-storey condominium building in Pierrefonds sent two firefighters to hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.

According to Montreal fire department operations chief Ian Ritchie, about 100 firefighters were called to battle the blaze on Cérès Avenue at around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Kitchen fire in Pierrefonds-Roxboro leaves family stranded

The flames engulfed the roof of the building and it took firefighters approximately four hours to extinguish the fire.

Ritchie says the building is now uninhabitable.

READ MORE: Police investigate suspicious fire at Pierrefonds garage

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cérès Avenue
Ian Ritchie
Montreal Fire Department
Montreal firefighters
pierrefonds
Pierrefonds fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News