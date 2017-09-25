Two firefighters sent to hospital after Pierrefonds blaze

A fire in a three-storey condominium building in Pierrefonds sent two firefighters to hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.

According to Montreal fire department operations chief Ian Ritchie, about 100 firefighters were called to battle the blaze on Cérès Avenue at around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

The flames engulfed the roof of the building and it took firefighters approximately four hours to extinguish the fire.

Ritchie says the building is now uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.