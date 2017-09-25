Surrey RCMP seek public help in locating missing man

Surrey RCMP is asking for your help in locating a missing 59 year old man.

Sui Leung was last seen Sept. 15 near the area of 70th Avenue and 196th street in Surrey and was reported missing Sept 17.

Leung is described as an Asian man, 5’5″, slim build, approximately 170 lbs, with graying black short hair and black eyes.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well being, and say this is out of character for him to be out of touch this long.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.