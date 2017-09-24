Canada
September 24, 2017 12:06 pm
Updated: September 24, 2017 12:09 pm

Crews fighting blaze on Winnipeg’s Talbot Avenue

Winnipeg fire crews are currently battling a blaze in Elmwood.

An unoccupied building at 315 Talbot went up in flames early Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the call at approximately 7:15 a.m. after an off-duty firefighter spotted smoke billowing out of the structure.

The Winnipeg Fire chief on scene told Global News that he believes no one was inside of the building at the time of the blaze and that there are no injuries.

He said the building, which is on Talbot and Stadacona, is completely destroyed.

An investigation into what sparked the fire is ongoing.

