One man in critical condition after Vancouver police-involved shooting
One man is in critical condition after being shot by Vancouver police Saturday afternoon.
VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard says at around 4:30 p.m., officers came across a distraught man in his early 30s near West 18th Ave. and Manitoba St.
He says the man then confronted officers with a weapon.
Robillard explains that officers tried to negotiate with the man using non-lethal options to disarm him, but he was subsequently shot.
The man was then rushed to hospital; no officers were hurt in the incident.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has taken over the case.
