One man in critical condition after Vancouver police-involved shooting

One man is in critical condition after being shot by Vancouver police Saturday afternoon.

VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard says at around 4:30 p.m., officers came across a distraught man in his early 30s near West 18th Ave. and Manitoba St.

He says the man then confronted officers with a weapon.

Robillard explains that officers tried to negotiate with the man using non-lethal options to disarm him, but he was subsequently shot.

The man was then rushed to hospital; no officers were hurt in the incident.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has taken over the case.