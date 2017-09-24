Investigations
7:38 am

One man in critical condition after Vancouver police-involved shooting

Area of West 18th Avenue and Manitoba Street taped off by Vancouver police.

One man is in critical condition after being shot by Vancouver police Saturday afternoon.

VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard says at around 4:30 p.m., officers came across a distraught man in his early 30s near West 18th Ave. and Manitoba St.

He says the man then confronted officers with a weapon.

Robillard explains that officers tried to negotiate with the man using non-lethal options to disarm him, but he was subsequently shot.

The man was then rushed to hospital; no officers were hurt in the incident.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has taken over the case.

