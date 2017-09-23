London acid attack leaves 6 people injured

Six people were taken to hospital after a group of males reportedly sprayed a noxious substance near a busy shopping centre in east London, London Metropolitan Police said.

“A number of attacks” were reported around the Westfield Shopping Centre, with one male arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Police didn’t reveal details about the victims’ conditions, or the whereabouts of the remaining suspects.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related.

Acid attacks have long been a problem in parts of South Asia, but have become increasingly commonplace in London in recent years.

Over 450 such attacks were reported in the British capital in 2016, compared to 261 in 2015 and around 150 in 2012, according to London Metropolitan Police statistics.