Forest City ComiCon, London’s signature celebration of nerd and geek culture, gets underway

Comic book characters come to life today at the London Convention Centre.

The Forest City ComiCon, featuring Project Play kicked off its fourth-annual event on 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

“The Forest City ComiCon has been building a reputation regionally as a ‘must-see’ event for anyone even remotely interested in nerd & geek culture and from what we have been seeing it looks like the word is out,” said committee member John Houghton.

Lord of the Rings actor Billy Boyd, Star Wars stuntman Dickey Beer, YouTube voice impressionist Brian Hull, and many more are just some of the special guests who are in attendance.

There will be many local presenters on hand, like Puppet Manipulation, to Video Game Design, or panels about writing and comic books.

In addition, there will be many activities for event goers to take part in the the Project Play Interactive Zone, including a new Starship Bridge Simulator starting at 1pm.

The return of the free-to-enter Fanshawe College Cosplay Contest gets underway at 5:30 pm.