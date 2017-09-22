Canada
September 22, 2017 10:30 pm

Have you seen ‘Red’? Saanich Police trying to find this rare puppy

"Red," a four-month-old Redbone Coonhound, was stolen from a vehicle in Saanich on Sept. 22, 2017.

Saanich Police
The Saanich Police are on the lookout for a puppy of a breed that’s believed to be rare to the region.

“Red” is a four-month-old Redbone Coonhound who was stolen from his owner’s vehicle on Friday.

The puppy might not answer to his name, but he was stolen while his owner was away from the vehicle for only a short time at the Tillicum Centre mall just before noon.

“Red” was missing when the owner came back to his car.

Saanich Police want to know if anyone was in the area at the time, who might have witnessed the theft, or who can offer any information that could help find the puppy again.

