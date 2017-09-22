Foodie Friday: Northern-style grilled hen
This week’s Foodie Friday recipe is a northern-style grilled hen, brought to you by chef Angus An from Maenam restaurant.
This is a favourite amongst people in northern Thailand. Numerous restaurants in Chang Mai offer their version of this charcoal grilled hen.
What you need
- 6 Cornish Game Hen
- 500ml palm sugar
- 500ml sugar
- 1 L fish sauce
- 1 L garlic cloves
- 1 L coconut cream
- 100ml dark soy sauce
- Pinch of white pepper
How to do it
- Butterfly the hen by cutting through the backbone and leaving the breastbone attached.
- Flatten the hen by slightly breaking the breastbone so the hen sits flat on a cutting board.
- Blend all marinade ingredients together, and pour over the hen.
- Cover and refrigerate overnight.
- When ready to cook, start a fire with charcoal in your grill.
- Let the charcoal heat for 45 minutes and spread it into one layer.
- Once the flame dies down, grill the hen over the grill until golden, about 7 minutes on each side. (The dying charcoal should represent a medium-low heat on a gas grill.)
Serve with Nahm Jim Jiaw:
What you need
- ¼ c toasted ground rice
- ¼ c fried shallots
- ¼ c finely sliced pak chi farang
- ½ c tamarind water
- ¼ c lime juice
- ¼ c fish sauce
- ¼ c finely sliced shallots
- Large pinch of blue tongue powder
- Sugar
How to do it
- Combine all ingredients and season.
- Should taste equally sour, salty, sweet and spicy.
