Foodie Friday: Northern-style grilled hen

This week’s Foodie Friday recipe is a northern-style grilled hen, brought to you by chef Angus An from Maenam restaurant.

This is a favourite amongst people in northern Thailand. Numerous restaurants in Chang Mai offer their version of this charcoal grilled hen.

What you need

6 Cornish Game Hen

500ml palm sugar

500ml sugar

1 L fish sauce

1 L garlic cloves

1 L coconut cream

100ml dark soy sauce

Pinch of white pepper

How to do it

Butterfly the hen by cutting through the backbone and leaving the breastbone attached.

Flatten the hen by slightly breaking the breastbone so the hen sits flat on a cutting board.

Blend all marinade ingredients together, and pour over the hen.

Cover and refrigerate overnight.

When ready to cook, start a fire with charcoal in your grill.

Let the charcoal heat for 45 minutes and spread it into one layer.

Once the flame dies down, grill the hen over the grill until golden, about 7 minutes on each side. (The dying charcoal should represent a medium-low heat on a gas grill.)

Serve with Nahm Jim Jiaw:

What you need

¼ c toasted ground rice

¼ c fried shallots

¼ c finely sliced pak chi farang

½ c tamarind water

¼ c lime juice

¼ c fish sauce

¼ c finely sliced shallots

Large pinch of blue tongue powder

Sugar

How to do it