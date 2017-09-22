foodie friday
September 22, 2017 7:54 pm

Foodie Friday: Northern-style grilled hen

By Radio Host  CKNW
Hamid Attie
This week’s Foodie Friday recipe is a northern-style grilled hen, brought to you by chef Angus An from Maenam restaurant.

This is a favourite amongst people in northern Thailand. Numerous restaurants in Chang Mai offer their version of this charcoal grilled hen.

What you need

  • 6 Cornish Game Hen
  • 500ml palm sugar
  • 500ml sugar
  • 1 L fish sauce
  • 1 L garlic cloves
  • 1 L coconut cream
  • 100ml dark soy sauce
  • Pinch of white pepper

How to do it

  • Butterfly the hen by cutting through the backbone and leaving the breastbone attached.
  • Flatten the hen by slightly breaking the breastbone so the hen sits flat on a cutting board.
  • Blend all marinade ingredients together, and pour over the hen.
  • Cover and refrigerate overnight.
  • When ready to cook, start a fire with charcoal in your grill.
  • Let the charcoal heat for 45 minutes and spread it into one layer.
  • Once the flame dies down, grill the hen over the grill until golden, about 7 minutes on each side. (The dying charcoal should represent a medium-low heat on a gas grill.)

Serve with Nahm Jim Jiaw:

What you need

  • ¼ c toasted ground rice
  • ¼ c fried shallots
  • ¼ c finely sliced pak chi farang
  • ½ c tamarind water
  • ¼ c lime juice
  • ¼ c fish sauce
  • ¼ c finely sliced shallots
  • Large pinch of blue tongue powder
  • Sugar

How to do it

  • Combine all ingredients and season.
  • Should taste equally sour, salty, sweet and spicy.

