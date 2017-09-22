Alleged driver in deadly hit and run crash near Hope, B.C. in custody

The suspect allegedly involved in a fatal crash outside of Hope, B.C. that claimed the life of a 35-year-old mother of four is in police custody.

BC RCMP Traffic Services said the suspect was taken in on an “unrelated matter.”

Mounties spotted a man named Anthony Creed Cortez driving a stolen motorcycle on the Trans-Canada Highway on Wednesday at around 9:45 a.m.

Police set up a road check, but Cortez evaded them. They later found the motorcycle abandoned in Albert Canyon and arrested Cortez as he allegedly tried to break into a resort cabin.

The arrest came nine days after Danielle Charlton, who was also known as “Deedee” to friends and family, was a passenger in an SUV that collided with a maintenance truck about 10 kilometres east of Hope on Sept. 11.

WATCH: We’re learning more about the young woman who was killed on a crash near Hope, and the suspected driver who left her to die as he fled the scene. John Hua spoke to the victim’s estranged husband.

According to Mounties, the SUV was believed to be travelling southbound before colliding with the truck. Charlton died as a result of the crash.

As bystanders tried to save Charlton, the person driving the SUV allegedly stole a vehicle belonging to a Good Samaritan who had stopped to help and fled the scene.

Cortez has not been charged in relation to that crash.

He faces several charges in Revelstoke, including assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

WATCH: Police search for suspect involved in bizarre Hwy 3 fatal crash

Charlton’s family remembers her as an artist, wife and mother who was tragically torn between two lives.

~ with files from Amy Judd, Jon Azpiri and John Hua