Justin Trudeau hosts Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Ottawa

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will be speaking to reporters at 4:30 p.m. ET Friday.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the two will be discussing strengthening the connections and security between their two countries. They’ll also be talking about the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement.

The meeting comes one day after Trudeau’s speech to the United Nations, where he focused on Canada’s background with human rights issues and First Nations people.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: At the United Nations, Justin Trudeau turns Canada away from the world and to his country’s failures