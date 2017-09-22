Graduation rate increasing in Sask.

New data from last school year shows more students are graduating high school in Saskatchewan.

Graduation rates have increased to 76.5 per cent, up from 75.6 per cent in the 2015/2016 school year.

“We are very pleased to see that more students are graduating,” Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre said. “Graduation is a vital step toward future success, which is why we have made it a priority to see more students graduating.”

The graduation rate for First Nations, Metis and Inuit students has also increased. It’s up to 43.2 per cent, up from 41.9 per cent.

“The additional emphasis on supporting individual students toward graduation is seeing results,” Director of Education for Prairie South School Division Tony Baldwin said.

Overall, 84 per cent of students graduate within five years of beginning grade 10. That number is 59.8 per cent for First Nations, Metis and Inuit students.