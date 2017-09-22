RCMP recover abandoned vehicle connected to fatal hit and run in Maple Ridge

RCMP are continuing to investigate a hit and run accident in Maple Ridge that claimed the life of a grandmother last week.

Laura Woycheshen was riding with a group of motorcyclists on Sept. 14 at about 8:40 p.m. when an eastbound car passed a slower vehicle and struck the 48-year-old, who was the lead rider, head-on in the 27800-block of Lougheed Highway. A second motorcycle then collided with the first and the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle then took off and fled the scene. Woycheshen was unconscious and not breathing when first responders arrived. She was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital but died of her injuries.

Wooycheshen’s son, Robert Jeglum, said motorcycle riding was his mother’s passion and she leaves behind three sons, a two-year-old grandson and three step-grandchildren.

On Friday, Ridge Meadow RCMP recovered an abandoned grey 2003 Pontiac Sunfire, which had been travelling eastbound on Lougheed Highway at the time of the collision.

Investigators are asking any witnesses who may have seen this vehicle driving in the area prior to or after the collision.

Police are also asking for any dashcam video that may have captured this vehicle at any point around this time frame.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP or if they wish to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers.