Ian Somerhalder admits to throwing out wife Nikki Reed’s birth control pills
Ian Somerhalder revealed to the podcast Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy that he secretly threw out all of wife Nikki Reed’s birth control pills.
When asked on the podcast when the pair decided to start a family, Somerhalder said “May,” to which Reed responded, “Oh yeah…oh when you threw out all my birth control pills.”
At this point, Somerhalder decided to explain his decision, saying that he and Reed had discussed having a baby together and decided they wanted to.
READ MORE: Piers Morgan faces backlash after blaming Kanye West for white girls singing N-word
“We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time,” Somerhalder explained. “But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn’t realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control.”
Somerhalder continued: “By the way, it was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out. It is a lot of work, especially after a little bit of sangria.”
Somerhalder revealed there’s a “six-minute video” where Reed is “freaking out” about it.
Reed announced her pregnancy in May 2017 and the couple welcomed a daughter, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, in July.
READ MORE: Netflix and Escobar family in trademark dispute over ‘Narcos’
After the interview, Somerhalder received major backlash online for his actions.
READ MORE: Rosie O’Donnell, estranged daughter Chelsea take hate-filled fight public
Reed has responded to critics on Twitter, writing: “WOMEN’S RIGHTS MATTER, so please don’t use false narratives to highlight issues that are truly important!”
Reed followed up with, “We should be talking about these things,but using a funny interview between married ppl &twisting it to perpetuate gossip is irresponsible.”
Somerhalder has yet to make a comment.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.