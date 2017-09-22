Ian Somerhalder admits to throwing out wife Nikki Reed’s birth control pills

Ian Somerhalder revealed to the podcast Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy that he secretly threw out all of wife Nikki Reed’s birth control pills.

When asked on the podcast when the pair decided to start a family, Somerhalder said “May,” to which Reed responded, “Oh yeah…oh when you threw out all my birth control pills.”

At this point, Somerhalder decided to explain his decision, saying that he and Reed had discussed having a baby together and decided they wanted to.

“We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time,” Somerhalder explained. “But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn’t realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control.”

Somerhalder continued: “By the way, it was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out. It is a lot of work, especially after a little bit of sangria.”

Somerhalder revealed there’s a “six-minute video” where Reed is “freaking out” about it.

Reed announced her pregnancy in May 2017 and the couple welcomed a daughter, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, in July.

After the interview, Somerhalder received major backlash online for his actions.

And as a Dr. you didn’t see anything wrong with a story about a man who sabotages a woman's birth control and induces panic attacks? — Carl (@terrible_help) September 21, 2017

Ian Somerhalder throwing out Nikki Reed's birth control w/o her permission is disgusting. Reproductive coercion is a form of abuse — Taryn Rosé (@Q_Taryntino) September 22, 2017

It seems like it's Ian Somerhalder throwing away birth control pills https://t.co/tBfFnhUdrc — Inma | Destiel (@EternityIsDE) September 22, 2017

ian somerhalder throwing out his wife's birth control so he'd have kids before being an old man is Trash, he is Trash, hope he chokes — k 🌹 (@softecho) September 22, 2017

Ian Somerhalder threw out his girlfriends birth control pills to get her pregnant, that's just not ok at all — Emelia Weir (@emelia_weir) September 22, 2017

So Ian Somerhalder admitted to throwing out his wife's birth control and recording it. Can we now talk about reproductive abuse? — SJW Movie Reviews (@sjw_movies) September 22, 2017

Reed has responded to critics on Twitter, writing: “WOMEN’S RIGHTS MATTER, so please don’t use false narratives to highlight issues that are truly important!”

WOMEN'S RIGHTS MATTER, so please don't use false narratives to highlight issues that are truly important! — Nikki Reed (@NikkiReed_I_Am) September 22, 2017

Reed followed up with, “We should be talking about these things,but using a funny interview between married ppl &twisting it to perpetuate gossip is irresponsible.”

We should be talking about these things,but using a funny interview between married ppl &twisting it to perpetuate gossip is irresponsible — Nikki Reed (@NikkiReed_I_Am) September 22, 2017

Somerhalder has yet to make a comment.