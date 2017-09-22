Piers Morgan faces backlash after blaming Kanye West for white girls singing N-word

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Piers Morgan has suggested that Kanye West and other rappers should be blamed for white girls singing the N-word when singing along to their songs.

On Thursday, Morgan wrote a column with the headline, “Don’t get angry about a bunch of white girls singing n***as, blame Kanye and the rap industry for putting it in their songs in the first place.”

Morgan’s inspiration behind writing this particular column was a video that surfaced this week of a large group of girls in a University of New Hampshire sorority rapping along to West’s Gold Digger. Following outrage, an apology letter from the sorority, UNH Alpha Phi Sorority, was posted to Facebook asking for the University of New Hampshire to not investigate the video.

Morgan teased his column with this tweet:

In his Daily Mail column, Morgan argued that the sorority girls aren’t the ones to blame but instead West is as he’s the person who put the word in his lyrics.

“Even by the pathetically easily offended snowflake standards of modern day US campuses, this is ridiculous,” Morgan wrote. “How can it possibly be racist to sing along to a song that was No1 in America for TEN WEEKS? And is the word ‘n***a’ racist anyway?”

He continued: “Oh, I know the word ‘n****r’ from which it is derived is racist. We all know that… But even among black people there is disagreement as to whether the word ‘n***a’ is actually a racist or offensive term at all.”

Morgan went on to claim that the word has since come to mean “buddy” and that “as such it can be used by anyone, black or white.”

“I doubt any of them gave it a moment’s thought when Kanye’s song Gold Digger began playing, and certainly not any racist thought,” Morgan said of the sorority girls from the video. “They’re young, free and partying and it would have just seemed like any other very popular rap song. So they sang along to it, and that meant they subconsciously sang the word ‘n***as’ too.”

“So what?” Morgan continued. “They didn’t write the song, Kanye West did. They didn’t make millions of dollars from that song, Kanye West did. He used the word ‘n***as’ in his lyrics because that is what almost every rapper in America now does. It’s become a standard, almost compulsory word to include in any ‘cool’ rap record.”

Morgan went on to say that “Rap music isn’t sold or marketed exclusively to white people,” and “Superstars like Kanye West target and exploit white audiences for their music just as enthusiastically as they target and exploit black audiences.”

“So how can they, or anybody else for that matter, complain if a white person sings the very words they have written in No1 hit song?” he asked.

Morgan continued to argue that “the only way to stop its use completely is for EVERYONE to stop using it, including black people,” arguing: “To me, there is no difference between ‘n****r’ and ‘n***a’. They sound exactly the same, and are therefore open to permanent confusion and the exact same capacity to offend.”

“But if rappers like Kanye West insist on using it, and writing songs with the word in either form, then it is absolutely predictable and understandable that their fans will sing the songs just as they hear them – regardless of the colour of their skin,” Morgan wrote.

“These Alpha Phi Sorority sisters did nothing wrong. If you want someone to blame, then blame Kanye West,” he concluded.

Morgan’s column gained a lot of criticism on Twitter, with many people strongly disagreeing with him.

Piers Morgan: Can white women sing the n-word? All of Twitter: NO! PM: Hmmmmm, I'm still not sure….I better write an article. — Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) September 22, 2017

There are bad ideas and then there's what Piers Morgan just tweeted. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) September 21, 2017

An opinion no one asked for. ⚡️ “Piers Morgan says white people should be able to sing the N-word”https://t.co/ePmFe0Mqoc — Brandon. (@Javon_97) September 22, 2017

That new #PiersMorgan article attempting to police, but (of course) profit, black culture is a piece of work. @piersmorgan — Quentin Harrison (@TheQHBlend) September 21, 2017

When you see #piersmorgan is trending and its not bc he got fired or banned from television in general pic.twitter.com/coRRPzRDkJ — Luv Wins✊Resist (@luvwins2016) September 21, 2017

I feel Piers Morgan wants our attention so badly that we should just ignore him — forever. — Michele Canty (@DPMCanty) September 21, 2017

Piers Morgan is trolling black Twitter again for click stats to justify his continued employment by the Mail. Don't fall for it do NOT click — Marcus 🇧🇧 (@marcusjdl) September 21, 2017

piers morgan is actually obsessed with getting reactions out of black people. he's actually sick in the head. — mi (@helloalegria) September 21, 2017

Retweet this if you think that Piers Morgan should go on a tour of black neighborhoods & explain why white girls should be able to say nigga https://t.co/1UGi4ETBY3 — Black Aziz Ansari 👏 (@Freeyourmindkid) September 21, 2017

No. No. No. Much easier to just NOT SAY IT. ⚡️ “Piers Morgan says white people should be able to sing the N-word”https://t.co/QW906sEKP7 — Cody A C (@Windy1923) September 22, 2017

Sorry Piers Morgan, but white people don't get 2 sing or use the n-word just because Kanye ( a black man) raps it. Doesn't make it OK — LetsKeepItReal (@SippingDaTea) September 22, 2017

Morgan’s name began to trend on Twitter after he tweeted about his column.

Well, my new column's definitely got America talking… pic.twitter.com/73n3RlOWHN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 21, 2017

Morgan responded to the criticism he’s faced over his article. He tweeted: “Could all those rushing to spew hysterical bile over my new column actually READ it.”

Could all those rushing to spew hysterical bile over my new column actually READ it… https://t.co/q1x2SI45tf pic.twitter.com/78IaqkQLii — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 21, 2017

He added: “Kanye’s a talented, fascinating guy. I just don’t understand why if he sings ‘n***as’, his millions of white fans can’t sing it too?”

