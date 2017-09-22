Halifax police officer charged in May car crash: Police watchdog

A Halifax police officer has been charged in connection with a motor vehicle crash that happened in May. The charges follow an investigation by Nova Scotia’s police watchdog.

According to the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), a Halifax police cruiser collided with a vehicle while responding to a call on May 16. The cruiser entered the Willow Tree intersection from Cogswell Street, intending to continue down Quinpool Road when it hit a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old woman.

The SiRT report, released Friday, found that Const. Brandon Scott Hurley, a 27-year-old member of the Halifax Regional Police (HRP), is at fault in the crash.

The woman, who was driving alone, suffered a fractured collarbone as a result of the crash.

SIRT says that as part of their investigation they spoke to 11 witnesses, collected video evidence and obtained a forensic examination of the scene.

Today, Hurley was charged with failing to stop a red light, failing to drive with due regard to all persons using the highway.

He’s scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Nov. 25.