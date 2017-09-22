Consumer
September 22, 2017 10:36 am
Updated: September 22, 2017 12:04 pm

Nova Scotia Power warns about text message scam

Rebecca Lau

Nova Scotia Power says the text is a scam and that they do not communicate with customers about bill payments through text message.

If you receive a text that states you’re receiving a refund from Nova Scotia Power, we have bad news for you. It’s a scam.

The text claims the utility has a refund for the customer and asks the recipient to click on a link to access the money.

As tempting as it is, Nova Scotia Power warns customers not to click on the link.

The utility stresses they do not communicate with customers about bill payments or credits via text messaging.

Anyone with questions about “unexpected communications” can all Nova Scotia Power’s customer care centre to confirm its legitimacy.

