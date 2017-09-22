Langham rejects joining Dalmeny police force

Residents of Langham have voted to keep their existing police arrangement.

A non-binding plebiscite was held on Wednesday to determine if the town should continue to use the RCMP or join with Dalmeny and share a police force.

The motion was rejected 406 to 38.

Dalmeny currently has three officers and three more would have been hired to look after Langham if the plebiscite had passed.

The cost of policing in the community northwest of Saskatoon would have gone up from $55,000 yearly to roughly $300,000 a year.

That would have increased the yearly property tax for the average homeowner by roughly $460.