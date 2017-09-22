Prince Harry in Toronto to kick off Invictus Games

TORONTO – The royal founder of the Invictus Games will be in Toronto today to set the stage for the multi-sport competition.

Prince Harry is slated to take part in events in the city the day before the games for wounded and sick soldiers get underway.

The competition, which includes current and veteran members of the forces, runs until Sept. 30 and marks the first time Canada hosts the event.

Harry will take part in a symposium this morning before spending the afternoon with athletes training for the Games.

Tomorrow, Harry will tour Toronto’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health before meeting with Prime Minster Justin Trudeau in the hours before the opening ceremony.

That takes place at the Air Canada Centre and is set to feature performances from Sarah McLachlan, Alessia Cara and the Tenors.

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as a way to inspire and motivate wounded soldiers on their paths to recovery.

At least 550 competitors from 17 countries are slated to compete in 12 sports, including track and field, swimming and, in a first for the Invictus Games, golf.

Sporting event tickets cost $25 and both opening and closing ceremony tickets start at $60.

Closing ceremony performers include the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams and Kelly Clarkson.

The first Invictus Games were held in London, England, in 2014.

