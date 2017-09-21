North Vancouver road rage incident caught on dashcam

North Vancouver RCMP say a driver has been charged with assault and mischief following a road rage incident that was caught on camera.

Dashcam video posted to YouTube shows three people in an altercation at the Main Street and Mountain Highway intersection on Tuesday.

Two people are seen exiting their car and confronting another driver.

RCMP Cpl. Richard De Jong said the footage shows one of the drivers hitting the other and breaking a car window.

“The YouTube clip that kind of went viral, so we pretty much have it wrapped up as far as the investigation goes,” said De Jong in a voicemail.

“I felt so lucky to leave the scene safe and sound but the rest of cars were stuck in the disarray during rush hour right before crossing the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge,” read the video’s online description.