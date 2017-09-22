Aussie living in Kingston fears being kicked out of Canada

An Aussie living in Kingston is desperate for help after learning his permanent residency has been denied by Immigration Canada.

A heartbreaking situation to be in, as Dan Paterson the general manager of Diane’s Fish Shack and Smokehouse in Kingston, Ont., says he found his dream job just 18-months ago at the downtown restaurant.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said Paterson, General Manager, Diane’s Fish Shack and Smokehouse

But his world could soon change, drawn to the country over a decade ago after falling in love with a woman, he’s now in troubled waters.

The 33-year-old is from Australia and his holiday and work visa is about to expire.

“I’ve been here 11 years. I’ve been a taxpaying citizen. I’ve paid my dues to society and just at a drop of the hat they’re ready to kick me out,” Paterson said.

Paterson was denied permanent residency and has been told to leave Canada by December 7th. He hasn’t obtained an immigration lawyer just yet but admits it may be an avenue worth travelling down.

He’s been navigating the bureaucracy of Canada’s Immigration system for over a decade having his visa extended every two years.

With no more extensions being granted since he’s over the age of 30, Paterson is now trying to apply for residency through a Provincial Nominee Program, an opportunity, he says, he was unaware of until just three weeks ago. But there’s one issue: the program isn’t taking applications until the new year. Leaving the Aussie in a predicament.

“Now I’m stuck in that limbo period where I’m desperately seeking assistance,” said Paterson.

Business owner Tim Pater is taking up the case saying Paterson has been a model employee, making the restaurant viable with the skills he acquired during a career in finance before coming to Canada.

Pater says he wants to sponsor him if the federal government will allow it.

“I’ve completed the forms. I’m happy to back him and his employment here is indefinite. He would probably be the one leaving before I’d ever want to say goodbye to him,” said Pater.

And neither do his friends, who encouraged Paterson to share his story.

“For him to be pushed back in the system like this it doesn’t make any sense,” said friend Tim Kane.

“A good model citizen and to see him have doors shut in his face, it’s very concerning,” echoed friend Steve Marshall.

They’ve taken their concerns to MP Mark Gerretsen’s office and Staff is currently reviewing the file.

But until a decision is inked, Paterson worries about what the future has in store for him.

“I don’t know Australia anymore. I go back to visit but Canada is all I know. I could sit here and sing the national anthem for ya, I couldn’t sing the Australia anthem anymore,” laughed Paterson.